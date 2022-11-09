Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel to remain closed for winter, Yellowstone National Park says

MAMMOTH, Wyo. - Yellowstone National Park announced Wednesday that the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel will remain closed for the winter season, December 2022 through March 2023.

Damage to the hotel's wastewater system from flooding in June led to its immediate closure. Park officials said in a news release the hotel will not be providing food service and will be closed to overnight guests.

The hotel's gift shop, coffee, and beverage service, lobby, and ski shop will remain open, park officials said, and regularly scheduled tours and snowcoach service between Mammoth Hot Springs, Old Faithful and other iconic locations will be available.

A new wastewater treatment system is being built to serve the Mammoth area following a sewer line rupture due to the flooding. Park officials said the temporary system in place is not ready to support hotel operations for the winter.

Park officials anticipate the new system will be complete in time for a reopening of the hotel next Spring.

For more information about visiting Yellowstone in winter, visit the park's Explore in Winter web page.