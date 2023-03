BUTTE - Gene Riordan, co-owner of Maloney's Bar in Butte, walks MTN's John Emeigh through the process of making a classic St. Patrick's Day drink: the Irish Car Bomb.

Gene says he likes his job. Watch the video and find out why:

