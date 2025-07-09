'Lost In' travel series highlights Great Falls gems

GREAT FALLS - Great Falls will be getting some national attention as crews with the travel series LOST IN with DJ BBQ are in town this week filming for an upcoming episode.

The show, which airs on cable and streaming platforms, highlights small towns and hidden gems across the country.

During their time in Great Falls, the crew is stopping at local favorites, including the Sip ‘N Dip Lounge, Roadhouse Diner, and Bellissimo Dance Studio, to showcase what makes the area unique.

DJ BBQ, a barbeque chef and the show’s host, says the goal is to shine a light on places people might not expect.

“My favorite part about doing Lost In is meeting people," he said. "Everybody's got a good story to tell and I like to hear them. We show off these cool towns and people want to go there. Every town’s got some cool hidden gems, we show them off.”

The show reaches more than 91 million households across both cable and streaming platforms.

According to Great Falls tourism officials, that kind of exposure has a direct and positive impact on the region.

“By highlighting in this show what we have to offer, we bring people to Great Falls and Central Montana to experience it," said Shannon Newth, Content Director and Film Liaison for Great Falls Montana Tourism. "They spend money here in our local economy.”

Newth says collaborations like this one play a major role in Central Montana’s growing visibility as a film- and visitor-friendly destination.

Great Falls Montana Tourism is also working with the Montana Film Office to help support productions like this one and promote the area as a destination for both travel and film.

“The Great Falls area really does have a lot to offer when it comes to film productions, movies, TV shows, whether it’s reality or adventure," Newth said. "We’re taking on a renewed effort to interact with these crews and make their stay here the best it can be.”

The LOST IN episode featuring Great Falls is expected to air later this year, giving audiences across the country a glimpse of what makes Central Montana so special.

Click here to visit the LOST IN website.

