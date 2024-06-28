Livingston Roundup Rodeo celebrates '100 Buckin Years'

LIVINGSTON — This year’s Livingston Roundup Rodeo marks 100 years of a "bucking" good time. And organizers have put together a special event to celebrate.

"In 1920, Charlie Murphy, who had been putting on rodeos at Madison Square Garden in New York City, came to Park County and set up our first rodeo," said President of Livingston’s Roundup Association Bruce Becker.

He says this is one of three Montana "gateway" rodeos on the week of Independence Day. And despite it being the biggest, tickets sell out every year.

"According to the Chamber of Commerce, the event brings in $3 to $4 million to the community every year," Becker says.

In addition to adding an extra day to this year’s event, organizers are kicking off rodeo week with a "100 Buckin Years" celebration.

"We’re throwing a concert to celebrate 100 years of the rodeo. It’s our way of giving back to the community for supporting us for so long. So we’re having a celebration," said concert coordinator Barbie Roberts.

The artist John Michael Montgomery will be headlining the event as he says goodbye to his touring career on the road. But that’s not all you can expect.

"We’re going to take over the whole fairgrounds. We’re going to have about ten food trucks, Coke and Pepsi, and the local breweries," Roberts says.

Raising more than a quarter million dollars in sponsorships, the Livingston Roundup Association supports and is supported by its community year-round.

"We try to promote the Western lifestyle and we try to make our community better through our efforts. And the extra money we raise, we try to give it to people who need it," says Becker.

The rodeo’s 100-year kick-off concert will start Friday, June 28.

Visit the Livingston Roundup Rodeo website for ticketing details.