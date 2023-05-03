Livingston police release cause of death for 19-year-old Jalen Williams

The Livingston Police Department has released the results of the final autopsy from the State Medical Examiner for Jalen Williams, who was found dead the morning of Feb. 10 in a field off Highway 89 near Livingston, MT.

According to a press release from Livingston police, the medical examiner ruled Williams's death as accidental caused by hypothermia. A heart condition and THC use were listed as contributing factors.

The release said the police department's investigation has closed with the results of the autopsy but could be reopened if additional information warrants further investigation.

The Park County Coroner and State Medical Examiner assisted the Livingston Police Department throughout its investigation.

No further details were released.

