Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office seizes nearly 60 horses in animal neglect investigation

Posted at 4:20 PM, Jun 01, 2021
HELENA — The Lewis and Clark Co. Sheriff's Office says it has seized 57 horses as part of an investigation of an animal neglect case.

Sheriff Leo Dutton characterized the neglect as moderate to severe.

The sheriff's office served a warrant and begin moving the animals this morning.

The horses are being moved to the Lewis and Clark Fairgrounds.

Authorities have not released where the horses were taken from but said more than a dozen were already being held at the fairgrounds.

A veterinarian will examine the horses to get a better idea of their condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

