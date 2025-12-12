Lawsuit filed against Helena and city officers by estate of man killed at bar

HELENA — The estate of Paul Rolfes, who stabbed a Helena police officer before he was shot and killed by other officers, is suing the City of Helena and five officers.

The lawsuit names the city and officers involved as defendants, alleging that the city and officers violated Rolfes' constitutional rights by failing to seek help for him from mental health professionals before firing their weapons and ultimately killing him.

Allie Kaiser MTN News

The lawsuit also notes that Rolfes had been taken into custody before due to mental health issues like schizophrenia and hallucinations.

Police were called to Jester's Bar in downtown Helena on Nov. 2, 2024, to remove the 40-year-old Rolfes.

Rolfes had previously been ordered to stay away from the bar but returned and barricaded himself in the bathroom.

Officers attempted to subdue Rolfes using a taser but were unsuccessful.

Rolfes stabbed one officer as they tried to restrain him, leading to the three officers firing their weapons, killing Rolfes.

In May, a Coroner's Inquest jury found that the three officers were justified in using deadly force when they shot Rolfes.

City officials said they do not comment on pending litigation. In this case, the city has not yet been served.

The lawsuit seeks a jury trial and compensatory and punitive damages against the officers and attorney fees.

