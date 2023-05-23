Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Kansas woman dies in Avalanche Creek at Glacier National Park

glacier.jpg
File
glacier.jpg
Posted at 12:34 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 14:56:49-04

A Kansas woman died after falling off a rocky overhang in Glacier National Park on Monday.

Glacier National Park officials say Monday afternoon a 28-year-old woman from Kansas fell off a rocky overhang into Avalanche Creek and was swept into the gorge.

The woman was spotted in the creek passing under the bridge at Trail of the Cedars by bystanders who waded into the water to pull her out. They immediately began CPR and sent people to notify rangers and call 911.

National Park Service staff, ALERT air ambulance, and Three Rivers Ambulance mobilized after learning about the incident.

The woman was declared deceased by ALERT personnel at the side of the creek.

Her name has not been released yet.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!