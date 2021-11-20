Kalispell man dies in rollover crash

A Kalispell man died Thursday evening in a one-vehicle rollover accident near Ferndale.
The Montana Highway Patrol reports the man, 52, was driving a Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck south on Highway 83 when the truck drifted off the right side of the road on a curve.
MHP says the vehicle rolled down a steep embankment.
The driver was ejected during the rollover and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
MHP reports the man was not wearing a seatbelt and the roads were bare and dry at the time of the crash.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 14:33:03-05
