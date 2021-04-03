Kalispell man dies in Friday night vehicle crash

KALISPELL — Montana Highway Patrol reports that a 39-year-old Kalispell man died Friday night after a car crash southwest of Kalispell.

MHP reported that the man was northbound on Haywire Gulch when he did not make a sharp enough turn, hit a tree, and continued to roll, landing on the driver's side of the car.

The driver was ejected and was unresponsive when troopers arrived, according to MHP.

Drugs and alcohol are suspected factors in the crash.

The man's identification was not released, and no further details were available. We will update you if we get more information.