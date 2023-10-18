Kalispell doctor facing lawsuit for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting woman at clinic

KALISPELL — A Kalispell doctor is facing a civil lawsuit accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman at his Ketamine infusion clinic in Kalispell last year.

According to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court on Sept. 15, 2023, Dr. David Durkin of Ketamine Infusion of Montana is accused of assaulting a pharmaceutical representative visiting Kalispell for work in May of 2022.

In the complaint, the woman says she was working in Kalispell and went to a bar for a drink and played poker with friends after work, where she met Durkin. She said around midnight on May 9, 2022, she called an Uber to take her back to her hotel.

Although the plaintiff has no memory of it, she says Durkin put her in his truck and took her to his Ketamine Infusion clinic where he allegedly administered Ketamine and sexually assaulted her. The plaintiff said she woke up the following morning, grabbed her clothes, and left the clinic before calling 911.

An employee at Durkin's office said they had no comment at this time.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, Ketamine is an approved medical product as an injectable, short-acting anesthetic for use in humans and animals.

A hearing has not been set for the lawsuit.