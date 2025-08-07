Justin Bieber stops by the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls

Pop star Justin Bieber visited the Roadhouse Diner in Great Falls on Wednesday. The restaurant shared a photo on its Facebook page, showing Bieber with three Roadhouse employees:
The post garnered hundreds of comments, ranging from amazement to curiosity, with many people wondering which burger Bieber chose.
Roadhouse Diner co-owner Tara Beam said Bieber had the PB&J Burger.
Beam also said that someone paid $300 for the seat cushion he used, and the money was split between the cooks and the server.
Bieber isn't the first celebrity to dine at the restaurant - Reggie Watts (a Great Falls High School graduate) has eaten there, and so has Hayley Orrantia, one of the co-stars of the hit TV show "The Goldbergs."
There was also speculation about what Bieber is doing in Great Falls, although no one has provided a definitive response.
Several of his social media posts this week show him in an outdoor setting - firing a gun, floating on a lake - so it's possible he is simply enjoying a Big Sky vacation.
The Roadhouse Diner opened 10 years ago, and has garnered a reputation for its unique specials, such as the "Commander In Beef" burger when President Donald Trump visited Great Falls several years ago.
