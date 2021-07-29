Judith Basin County crash victim identified

GREAT FALLS — R.J. Brown, the deputy coroner of Judith Basin County, identified the man who died in an ATV crash on Wednesday as James P. Fadrhonc.

At 12:37 p.m. on Wednesday, Central Montana Dispatch in Lewistown received a report of an ATV rollover on Yogo Creek Road about one mile southwest of Sapphire Village.

Responding agencies included the Judith Basin County Sheriff's Office, Hobson Ambulance, and Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash is being investigated by the Montana Highway Patrol and the Judith Basin County Sheriff/Coroner.



(UPDATE, 7:56 a.m., JULY 29) The Montana Highway Patrol says that a 72-year old man from Great Falls died in the crash, and a 14-year old male from Fairfield was injured.

The MHP report says that the vehicle, a Canam Commander ATV, was southbound on Yogo Creek Trail from Sapphire Village.

The teen driver was negotiating a downhill left turn; he over-corrected several times, overturning and rolling the vehicle. Both people were thrown from the vehicle.

The passenger died at the scene; the driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.

The MHP says the alcohol, speed, and drugs were not factors in the crash.



(1st REPORT, 3:02 pm, July 28) One person died in a crash in Judith Basin County on Wednesday, July 28.

The crash was reported to the Montana Highway Patrol at about 1 p.m.

It happened along Yogo Creek Road just southwest of Sapphire Village.

No other details have been released at this point.

We will update you when we get more information.