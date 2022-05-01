Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Judge dismisses Clinton pastor’s lawsuit against Missoula Organization of Realtors

A Missoula County District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Clinton pastor against the Missoula Organization of Realtors.
Clinton Community Church
Posted at 3:55 PM, May 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-01 17:55:47-04

MISSOULA - A Missoula County District Court judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Clinton pastor against the National Association of Realtors and Missoula Organization of Realtors -- a decision the plaintiff will appeal.

The case started when Pastor Brandon Huber, who is also a realtor, said in a letter that his church would break ties with the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center over its support for people who are LGBTQ because their values did not align.

A third party then accused Huber of “hate speech” in an ethics complaint filed with the Missoula Organization of Realtors, of which Huber is a member.

According to the Daily Montanan, after an hour of oral arguments, Judge Jason Marks said he would dismiss the case because he believes Huber should first go through the process with the two organizations before bringing a complaint to court.

Judge Marks said his ruling was not based on the claims.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119