Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Jordan Hess elected next Missoula Mayor

Jordan Hess
MTN News
Jordan Hess voted to be next Missoula Mayor<br/>
Jordan Hess
Posted at 6:11 AM, Sep 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-13 08:11:44-04

MISSOULA — The search for Missoula’s new mayor is finally over. After more than 20 votes late into Monday night, Jordan Hess will be Missoula’s new mayor.

It was a stalemate for most of the evening, with both Hess and Mike Nugent close in the vote.

After two hours of votes with no winner, council members left together through a literal back door, deliberating in an alley for more than an hour. When they returned, Nugent gave a tearful concession, saying: "Hess will be a great Mayor."

Hess is Missoula’s longest-serving council member and said after the vote that he believes that government can be a positive force in the lives of citizens.

Hess will be sworn in as the new mayor Tuesday as the state-mandated 30-day vacancy deadline is looming.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Local News

Get your FREE Q2 Streaming App