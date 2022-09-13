Jordan Hess elected next Missoula Mayor

MISSOULA — The search for Missoula’s new mayor is finally over. After more than 20 votes late into Monday night, Jordan Hess will be Missoula’s new mayor.

It was a stalemate for most of the evening, with both Hess and Mike Nugent close in the vote.

After two hours of votes with no winner, council members left together through a literal back door, deliberating in an alley for more than an hour. When they returned, Nugent gave a tearful concession, saying: "Hess will be a great Mayor."

Hess is Missoula’s longest-serving council member and said after the vote that he believes that government can be a positive force in the lives of citizens.

Hess will be sworn in as the new mayor Tuesday as the state-mandated 30-day vacancy deadline is looming.

