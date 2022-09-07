Inmate found dead at Cascade County jail

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a press release issued Wednesday that on Sept. 3 at 6:45 a.m. Cascade County Detention Center officers found inmate Aleesha Mae Kempa deceased in her cell.

Lifesaving measures were conducted without success.

The Department of Criminal Investigation from the Montana Department of Justice was called to investigate the death, which is standard procedure for any in-custody death.

Coroner Richard Brown of Petroleum County was called in as the coroner due to this being an in-custody death.

Based on the initial investigation, it appears that Kempa died by suicide. The manner of her death has not yet been released.