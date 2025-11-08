Hundreds of athletes have traveled from across the state to take part in the Special Olympics basketball tournament in Helena. From the athletes to the volunteers, it empowers all who are participating.

“It feels really good to try new things,” said athlete Kendra Miland. “It's been hard to try different things for different sports, but I'm really proud of myself.”

Inclusion and heart define Special Olympics Montana basketball tournament

This year, the tournament hosts over 200 games across 10 different venues.

For many of the 70 teams and over 700 athletes, they’re thrilled to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

Evan Charney, MTN News An athlete watches his team play from the bench

“I would say it's the highlight of their life,” said coach Austin Hould. “We have a guy named Chris, he hasn't left town in 27 years, and coming to Helena and playing in these games meant the world to him.”

“They can do anything,” said coach Brennan Holmen. “They’re capable of doing as much as anybody, so I think that's a great thing to take away.”

Evan Charney, MTN News Players cheering on from the sidelines

The tournament swaps between Butte and Helena every three years

Athletes can play in any of the following games: 3-on-3, 5-on-5, unified 5-on-5, or the skills competition for those not quite ready for competitive play.

It takes around a thousand volunteers to pull off the tournament, and for many of those donating their time, it means just as much to them as it does the athletes.

Evan Charney, MTN News Volunteers keeping score and operating the game clock

“This is my third year of doing the refereeing at the state games, and it's one of the highlights of my year,” said referee Scott Netz.

Special Olympics Montana representatives have seen more people participating in the last few years.

“What happens is when we do Special Olympics right in the community, just like Helena is doing it, the community becomes stronger,” said Special Olympics Montana CEO Rhonda McCarty.

Evan Charney, MTN News One of the balls used during gameplay

The Bozeman Outreach Bobcats, who are playing in the tournament, will represent Montana at the Special Olympics USA Games next year in Minneapolis.

This tournament is so much more than basketball. It provides the opportunity for inclusion while promoting health. It builds confidence while showing respect and compassion for their opponents. and it proves that everyone belongs.