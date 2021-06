KALISPELL — State wildlife officials are investigating the illegal killing of an elk in Northwest Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports in a social media post that a cow elk was shot and left to waste off Cowell Creek Road approximately 15 miles south of Libby.

Game wardens believe the shooting occurred in late May.

Anyone with possible information is encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-MONT. Callers may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.