I-90 reopens from Big Timber to Livingston

Interstate 90 reopened Wednesday afternoon from Big Timber to Livingston, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

The road closed Tuesday night because of high wind and dangerous conditions.

A high-wind detour will remain in effect in Livingston because of the strong winds and blowing and drifting snow, according to DOT.

Motorists are reminded to stay alert for changing conditions and to drive carefully for the conditions.

Always check our MDT 511 map/app before traveling for current information about conditions, closures, incidents and more: 511mt.net