I-90 between Big Timber and Livingston remained closed Wednesday morning

Interstate 90 between Big Timber and Livingston remained closed early Wednesday morning.

The 35-mile stretch of highway was closed Tuesday afternoon due to severe driving conditions.

The Montana Department of Transportation is continuing to evaluate the closure. Check back here for updates or vsit the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 map for the latest road conditions.

Montana Department of Transportation





