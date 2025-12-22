YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK — Another hydrothermal explosion was caught on video at Yellowstone National Park recently, marking the second recent major event at the same location.

Another hydrothermal explosion at Yellowstone's Black Diamond Pool was caught on camera

Hydrothermal explosion rocks Yellowstone's Black Diamond Pool again

The Yellowstone Volcano Observatory webcam captured the explosion at Black Diamond Pool in Biscuit Basin on Dec. 20 just before 9:30 a.m.

This is the same site where an explosion damaged a boardwalk and threw debris several hundred feet into the air on July 23, 2024.

Biscuit Basin has remained closed to visitors since that July incident due to the extensive damage. The closure prompted crews to install the monitoring camera to keep watch on future activity at the location.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Yellowstone Thermal Explosion

Biscuit Basin in Yellowstone National Park to remain closed

Woman who recorded viral Yellowstone explosion video says family trip still on