Hunters encounter grizzly bears near Seeley Lake

MISSOULA — State wildlife officials report a pair of hunters were not hurt after encountering three grizzly bears near Seeley Lake.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the encounter happened Wednesday morning on the Pyramid Pass Trail east of Seeley Lake.

The hunters had harvested a mule deer earlier in the morning and were hiking to retrieve the deer when they saw the grizzly bears approximately 100 yards away, running towards them.

According to a news release, the encounter happened about two miles from the Pyramid Pass Trailhead.

The hunters reported that they yelled at the bears and waved their arms, but the bears continued running towards the hunters without slowing down.

One hunter shot at and possibly killed two of the grizzly bears, and the third bear retreated towards the mule deer carcass.

FWP reports the hunters quickly left the area and immediately reported the incident as self-defense to FWP.

The U.S. Forest Service has posted signs at the Pyramid Pass Trailhead to alert visitors of the recent bear activity.

Be bear aware during hunting season

Bears will continue to be active during hunting seasons this fall. Here are some precautions to help hunters avoid bear encounters:

Carry bear spray and have it accessible.

Watch for and be extra cautious around bear sign, creeks and areas with limited visibility. Most incidents happen in surprise, close encounters.

Hunt with a group of people. This can help you make localized noise to alert bears to your presence, and groups of people are more likely to deter a bear than a solo hunter.

Be aware that elk calls and cover scents can attract bears.

When retrieving a harvested animal, use extra caution.

Bring the equipment and people needed to help field dress game, and remove the meat from where it was harvested as quickly as possible.

If you need to leave part of the meat in the field during retrieval, hang it at least 10 feet off the ground, if possible, and at least 100 yards from the gut pile. Leave it in an open area where it can be observed from a distance.

Upon your return, observe the meat with binoculars. Make noise while approaching the meat. If it has been disturbed or if a bear is in the area, leave and call FWP.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

Click here to learn more about how to be safe in bear country.

