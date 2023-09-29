Watch Now
Hunter kills grizzly bear near Gardiner

Posted at 7:50 AM, Sep 29, 2023
GARDINER - A hunter killed a grizzly bear on Tuesday in Beattie Gulch, north of Gardiner, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

Officials said in a press release the grizzly charged the hunter, who then shot the bear at close range in self-defense. The hunter was not injured.

FWP, along with staff from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service, and National Park Service investigated the site of the attack and found an animal carcass nearby. FWP bear specialists and game wardens determined the bear's actions were most likely defensive, according to the release.

No other details were released, and the incident remains under investigation by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

