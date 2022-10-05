Hunter found dead near Bozeman

BOZEMAN - Volunteers with the Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue found a hunter dead near the Truman Gulch trailhead outside of Bozeman early Wednesday.

Gallatin County dispatch received a call for an overdue hunter at 10:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

The caller reported driving to a location near the trailhead where the individual was hunting and found the hunter’s vehicle.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers, the SAR Drone Team, the SAR Dog Team, and LifeFlight network responded to the area in search of the hunter. The reporting party was able to provide an approximate location of where the individual was hunting and the hunter’s tree stand.

A Search and Rescue dog team was able to locate the deceased hunter. The sheriff’s office will release more details following family notification.