Hundreds gather in Missoula at 'ICE Out for Good' vigil

MISSOULA — Hundreds attended a vigil for Renee Good in Missoula on Sunday, as protests and vigils continued around the nation following the fatal shooting by a federal agent in Minneapolis.

Federal authorities said the ICE agent who shot Good was acting in self-defense. Minnesota officials said her death was unjustified.

On Sunday evening, a crowd gathered along the Beartracks Bridge in downtown Missoula in response to the shooting.

“It’s called the "ICE Out for Good" vigil here in Missoula,” said Rose Zee, an organizer with Missoula Resists. “It’s a community collective response. We’re here grieving. We’re here in anger.”

The vigil was organized by Missoula Resists and Indivisible Missoula. Starting at 4:30 p.m., crowds gathered along the Beartracks Bridge, lining both sides. They carried signs, candles, and some sang.

The organizers also had coolers of ice, which some attendees threw into the river. They said this was symbolic of their view that ICE should leave.

“As you can see, we probably have 500, 800 people here on the bridge that have all come out together to recognize and honor the lives lost because of ICE, but also to demand better,” Zee said.

MTN did not see any signs or protesters against the vigil out downtown.

