Human remains found in Gold Creek area outside of Missoula

MISSOULA - Authorities report human remains were found on Thursday in the Gold Creek area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks personnel were conducting research in the Gold Creek area when they found several pieces of women’s clothing.

A new release states they immediately marked the location and contacted 911 as they were aware of missing Nefataree Bartell, who was last seen in the Gold Creek area on Feb. 21, 2023.

Missoula County Search and Rescue was already in the area searching for Bartell and responded to where the clothing was found and discovered human remains.

The clothing and remains were taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Missoula for identification and cause of death.

