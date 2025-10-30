How to watch the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats games on Saturday, Nov. 1

The Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats — tied atop the Big Sky standings with 4-0 league records — continue conference play with road games Saturday, Nov. 1.

The fourth-ranked Bobcats have won six consecutive games to improve to 6-2 overall. They play Northern Colorado in Greeley, Colo., on Saturday.

No. 3 Montana, meanwhile, is undefeated with an 8-0 overall record. The Grizzlies travel to Ogden, Utah, to play Weber State on Saturday.

Both games will be broadcast by Scripps Sports and air on local television in Montana.

The Bobcats and Bears are scheduled to kick off at 12 p.m. The game will air on KBZK in Bozeman and KXLF in Butte. Across the rest of the Treasure State, the game will air on The Spot – MTN, which is available on Spectrum cable, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and over the air with an antenna or Tablo.

HOW TO WATCH THE SPOT – MTN



LOCATION OVER THE AIR DIRECTV SPECTRUM Billings 2.2 5 11 Bozeman 7.2 14 11 Butte 4.2 14 11 Great Falls 3.2 4 12 Helena 12.2 N/A 11 Missoula 8.2 9 18

Learn more about the The Spot – MTN and how to find it.

The Griz are scheduled to kick off against Weber State at 1 p.m. That game will air on CBS affiliates KPAX in Missoula and the Flathead Valley, KTVQ in Billings, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena. In Butte and Bozeman, the Griz and Wildcats will be on The Spot – MTN.

The Spot – MTN will also be home to the Saturday Showdown Pregame Show at 11:30 a.m. and the Saturday Showdown Postgame Show immediately following the conclusion of the Montana-vs.-Weber State game.

Both games will also stream live on ESPN+.