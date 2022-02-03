Housing and land values in the state rising due to pandemic and supply chain

BOZEMAN - The rising cost of inflation in the housing and land market in the state of Montana is a key issue for residents and investors.

Director for the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, Patrick Barkey, spoke at the 47th annual Economic Outlook Seminar and notes the changes in the market during the pandemic.

“What we really saw is about three years of growth accelerate into one year,” Barkey said, “The pandemic caused plans to move, relocate, to work remotely—of course—caused those plans to accelerate.”

Barkey goes on to explain that the pandemic opened the door for those working remotely, retiring, or looking to diversify their portfolio to invest in land.

“Attraction with the land is that it’s an asset that throughout history has kept up with the pace,” Assistant Professor Daniel Bigelow said.

Bigelow has studied the trends with land values in the country and sees the trend in Montana fueled by the lack of supplies available.

“Timber was through the roof, it was really hard to build,” Bigelow said.

The availability and affordability of resources during the pandemic, on top of the growing desire to move to Montana, and investors looking to buy land created a ‘Maelstrom of things all mixed up in one boom,’ Barkley said.

A boom that may be tapered off with a rise in mortgage rates, Barkley said.

“It can be a little like the air coming out of a balloon…you’ll see a run of activity to get in before the rates go up,” Barkley said.

That, along with proposed policies to address the housing crisis throughout the state.