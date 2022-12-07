Horses rescued after falling through ice near Kalispell

KALISPELL - Four horses were rescued after falling through ice in the Patrick Creek Area near Kalispell on Monday.

The owner of one of the horses says they have all been cleared by the veterinarian to rejoin their herd.

The owner says the horses have some swelling and sore muscles but that will be taken care of with medication.

The South Kalispell Fire Department, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office animal control officers, Rebecca Farm staff and several neighbors helped rescue the horses from the deep pond.

Watch video of the horse rescues provided by Amber Countryman.