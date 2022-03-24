Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Home prices in Gallatin County continue to skyrocket

The median price in February for a single-family home in Gallatin County is $896,000
gar data 3_22_22.png
Posted at 9:46 AM, Mar 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-24 11:46:13-04

The sticker shock continues if you want to buy a house in the Gallatin Valley.

The median price in February for a single-family home: a staggering $896,000.

That's up year-to-year almost 49 percent.

gar data 3_22_22.png

Those are high prices for sure, but that's if you can even find a house to buy, with inventory down a little more than 26 percent.

Numbers out from the Gallatin Association of REALTORS show houses spent 37 days on the market on average.

The price for a condo jumped a little more than 85 percent to $657,500.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader