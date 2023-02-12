Watch Now
Historic Harlowton hotel destroyed by fire

Todd King
The Graves Hotel in Harlowton was destroyed early Sunday.
Posted at 8:36 AM, Feb 12, 2023
HARLOWTON - The historic Graves Hotel in Harlowton was destroyed by flames early Sunday.

Fire was reported at the building at 106 S. Central Ave. at about 4:30 a.m.

The Graves Hotel in Harlowton was destroyed by flames early Sunday.

The building appears to be a complete loss. There was no information immediately available about possible injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Graves Hotel in Harlowton was destroyed by fire easrly Sunday.

This Facebook page provides this history of the building:

A. C. Graves, a leading figure in Harlowton's early development, had the hotel built in 1909; it was one of the first businesses to be built after a fire destroyed much of downtown Harlowton in 1907. The hotel was the first sandstone building in Harlowton, though the stone eventually became a common building material; its design features a projecting corner oriel window topped by a metal cupola. In addition to hosting visitors and railroad travelers, the hotel also served as a community meeting place and business center. The hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places on August 6, 1980.

The Graves Hotel in Harlowton was destroyed by fire early Sunday.

