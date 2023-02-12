Historic Harlowton hotel destroyed by fire

HARLOWTON - The historic Graves Hotel in Harlowton was destroyed by flames early Sunday.

Fire was reported at the building at 106 S. Central Ave. at about 4:30 a.m.

The building appears to be a complete loss. There was no information immediately available about possible injuries or the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story.

This Facebook page provides this history of the building:

A. C. Graves, a leading figure in Harlowton's early development, had the hotel built in 1909; it was one of the first businesses to be built after a fire destroyed much of downtown Harlowton in 1907. The hotel was the first sandstone building in Harlowton, though the stone eventually became a common building material; its design features a projecting corner oriel window topped by a metal cupola. In addition to hosting visitors and railroad travelers, the hotel also served as a community meeting place and business center. The hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places on August 6, 1980.