'Highway of Death': UM Journalism documentary focuses on Highway 212

MISSOULA — A University of Montana School of Journalism film crew, including MTN's own Robyn Iron, is premiering their documentary "Highway of Death" statewide.

Throughout the four-month course, the group captured poignant testimonies from families who lost loved ones on Highway 212 in southeastern Montana.

"This capstone class ... was the most impactful class I've taken," film director Nate Molloy told MTN.

The two-lane road, which stretches for 140 miles across both the Northern Cheyenne and Crow reservations, is a popular route for semi-trucks.

Due to speed, truck traffic, terrain, and driver behavior, hundreds of lives have been lost.

Emily Brown/MTN News "We figured if it went on PBS, that would be how the most people in Montana saw it. The way that the people that live on Highway 212 feel is that there are people in the western part of the state that don't know about it." — Highway of Death director Nate Molloy

The documentary captures how neighboring communities are pushing for change on what they call the "Highway of Death".

“Pretty monumental to me in my journalism career because those stories were so serious. I mean, everyone that we talked to knew someone who lost their life on that highway or was directly related to someone," Molloy said. "So, it was pretty tough to hear, but at the same time it was pretty cool to talk to them and see how willing they were to share their stories and to talk about this issue."

The film premieres across Montana on Oct. 16 on PBS at 7:30 p.m.

