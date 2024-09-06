High school basketball referee, Miles CC hall of famer Sarina Venable dies at 48

MILES CITY — Sarina Venable, a former Whitewater standout, a Miles Community College hall of famer and longtime high school basketball official, died Sunday. She was 48.

Venable (née Green) had been fighting leiomyosarcoma, which the Mayo Clinic describes as a type of cancer that begins in smooth muscle tissue.

In high school, Venable starred on the basketball court at Whitewater, then went on to play at both Miles CC and Rocky Mountain College. She was inducted into the Miles Community College athletic hall of fame in 2022.

At Miles, Green averaged 13.4 points per game and set the school record for 3-point percentage (.416). The Pioneers went 45-14 during Venable's two-year career with the program.

Venable officiated high school basketball games out of the Miles City pool for several years. She was unable to referee during the 2023-24 season due to cancer treatments. Games in Baker and Colstrip in January were used as fundraisers for Venable and her family.

According to Venable's obituary, visitation will be held Friday at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City from 3-6 p.m. A funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at The Centra at Miles Community College.

