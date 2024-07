Here's the lineup of performers at the Montana State Fair

GREAT FALLS — The 2024 Montana State Fair is coming up in Great Falls. It begins at Montana ExpoPark on Friday, July 26, and will run through Saturday, Aug. 3.

The fair will feature a carnival and rides, horse racing, competitive exhibits for Ag producers, artists, craft and art vendors, the Big Sky Pro Rodeo, and of course "fair food."

Headline performers for the fair are as follows:

Pop-rock group Starship (featuring Mickey Thomas) and rock band Foghat will perform on Sunday, July 28, at 7:30 p.m. Starship is best known for a string of hits in the 1980s, including "We Built This City," "Sara," and "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now." Foghat is known for classic rock songs including "Slow Ride" and "Fool For The City."

Platinum-selling rock band Bush will perform on Monday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 30, country music artist Trace Adkins will take the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham will perform on Friday, Aug. 2, at 9 p.m.

On Saturday, Aug. 3, at 9 p.m. The Newsboys - a Christian rock band from Australia - will perform. The opening act is Jordan Janzen.

For information, click here to visit the ExpoPark website.