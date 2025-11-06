Guy Almquist is the "go-to-Guy" for the Special Olympics Montana Basketball Tournament

HELENA — This week, hundreds of athletes and coaches are gathering in Helena for the Special Olympics Basketball Tournament. Guy Almquist has given his all to volunteering for this event and organization.

“Now we get to this point, and as we like to say, it’s game on,” Almquist said.

After 28 years coaching Capital High’s boys basketball team, Guy is leading a different team of 25 volunteers — the ones behind every whistle, scoreboard, and schedule — making sure this tournament runs smoothly.

It started when Special Olympics Montana CEO Rhonda McCarty asked for a favor, and a friend dropped Guy’s name.

“You know, I knew as soon as Rhonda asked that,” Almquist said. “I knew I wanted to be involved after describing what it was all about.”

From reserving courts to finding supplies, Guy’s been the go-to guy. But his biggest job? Getting the community involved, and people followed his lead.

“Just his kindness and willingness to give up his time as well, and when you have a leader willing to do that and volunteer his time, other people are willing to follow,” said Quinton Mergenthaler, Special Olympics Montana competition coordinator.

Guy’s main goal is for the athletes to have the time of their lives and bring that kindness to Helena’s community.

Evan Charney, MTN News Guy Almquist sitting with a special olympian ahead of the opening ceremonies walkthrough

“I want to be part of a place that makes sure everyone's included and gives opportunity for people to gain confidence, learn to be on a team, and appreciate some of the things that can maybe be overshadowed,” Almquist said.

Every three years, the tournament rotates between Helena and Butte. This year saw the most people involved ever in Special Olympics Montana. As the torch is passed on to Butte, Guy plans to stay involved.

“Just because this three-year run is over, my support for Special Olympics Montana won’t end,” Almquist said.

The games run Thursday through Saturday — and it’s not too late to be part of it. You can find volunteer info here.

