Guinness World Records largest farm tractor on display in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The world’s largest farm tractor -- according to the Guinness World Records -- is on display at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in Kalispell.

Originally built in Havre in 1977, the tractor weighs a cool 95,000 pounds, sitting at 14 feet tall, 28 feet in length, and 25 feet wide.

Click here to check out photos of this =large tractor.

The tractor will be on display in the Trade Center Building until 7 p.m. Monday.

Hear from the tractor’s co-owners Robert and Randy Williams and get an up-close look at the ginormous machine during Monday's 5:30 News on KPAX.