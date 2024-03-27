Grizzly bear in Montana euthanized after killing cattle

GREAT FALLS — A 375-pound male grizzly bear was euthanized in Teton County on Monday after a cattle depredation, according to a news release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.

The incident happened on private land along the Rocky Mountain Front. FWP did not provide a more precise location.

FWP says it captured and radio-collared the young adult bear near Simms earlier this month and it was relocated at that time by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.

The bear was euthanized by U.S.D.A. Wildlife Services on March 25 after consultation with the USFWS.

Grizzly bears in the lower 48 states are listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

Management authority for grizzlies rests with the USFWS, working closely in Montana with FWP, the Forest Service, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Geological Survey, U.S.D.A. Wildlife Services and Native American tribes.

