Griz football playoff tickets going on sale in Missoula

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are preparing for the FCS quarterfinals against another South Dakota team after a dominating win on Saturday.

The Griz will meet the South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, Dec. 12, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The South Dakota squad is coming off a 47-to-0 win over Mercer.

Season ticketholders have until 2 p.m. on Tuesday to claim their tickets. The tickets will be dropped if not paid for by that time. The cost is $36 per ticket with a one-time $6 processing fee.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. Single-game buyers will pay $45.

Click here for additional playoff ticket information.

RELATED: Montana State set for Friday quarterfinal, Montana to play Saturday