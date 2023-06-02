Great Falls student rides horse to class on last day of school

GREAT FALLS — There's an old saying that goes it's law in Montana that if a student rides their horse to school the school principal has to feed and tend to the horse throughout the day. Or at least that's the urban legend.

But law or not, on a rainy Friday morning West Elementary School student Dally Tigges and her parents slowly rode up First Avenue NW in Great Falls to the school on their horses.

Friday was the last day of school for Dally and her classmates.

"No!" Dally quickly responded when asked if she likes riding her horse in the rain.

KRTV Dally Tigges (right) and her mother and father ride their horses up 1st Ave. NW in Great Falls on their way to West Elementary School

Her father Cody said they just wanted to do something different.

"Start a new tradition. Every day on the last day if she has a good year she gets to ride her horse to school," Cody said.

And they weren't going to let a little rain stop them from saddling up.

"It's just another day," Cody said about the rain, laughing.

MTN News Dally Tigges and her parents rode to school on their horses

Especially knowing how excited Dally was to ride.

"She hardly slept last night because of it," said Cody.

A similar event happened in 2021 when three East Middle School students rode their horses to school on the last day of class.