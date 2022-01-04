Great Falls police investigate death of child

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls Police Department is investigating the death of a child.

According to police, on Monday at approximately 9:32 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a residence in the 600 block of 13th Street South to render aid for an unresponsive 8-year-old child.

In a press release issued Tuesday police said the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers and deputies from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the child’s death.

The child's body has been taken to Missoula, where an autopsy will be conducted at the Montana State Crime Lab to determine the cause and manner of death.

The child’s name has not been released.

"The death of any child has a particularly hard impact on a community. We encourage understanding, patience, and compassion for this child’s family and the emergency personnel involved," the police department said in the press release.