Great Falls neighborhood overwhelmed by tumbleweeds

Powerful winds blew across the region on Tuesday. There were sustained winds of more than 30 miles per hour, and gusts of more than 50 miles per hour, in the Great Falls area.

Those powerful winds brought something not very common to a north-side neighborhood.

Driveways and yards in the Eagles Crossing area just west of Bootlegger Trail were overwhelmed by tumbleweeds, piled several feet high against some houses, with some piles touching the roof-tops.

MTN News Great Falls neighborhood overwhelmed with tumbleweeds (October 2023)

Peyton Johnson lives in the neighborhood, and said that occasional tumbleweeds are not unusual - but she has never seen it this bad.

Johnson said, "I heard it was bad because my husband was out earlier, but I didn't think it was that bad. I was pretty shocked. I feel bad for these people, I don't know what they're going to do. Last summer it kind of built up a little bit, but nothing like this."

A Great Falls Fire Rescue marshal arrived at the scene as we were shooting video and said that they are reviewing options for clearing the area - but aren’t sure where to begin.