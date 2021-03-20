Great Falls chef earns second place in contest

GREAT FALLS — Justin Millikan, head chef at Benefis West, was in the running to be named The World’s Favorite Chef in an online contest hosted by Chef Eddie Matney and benefiting Feeding America.

Millikan made it all the way to the final round and placed second in his group on March 19th.

“Thanks to everyone whom voted for me for Favorite Chef. Though I hoped we would bring home the grand prize for our senior care residents, 2nd place in the final group round was still more than I could have imagined,” said Millikan.

He had planned to donate his winnings to the Benefis West seniors that he serves everyday, had he taken home the title.

“The support from Benefis, Thomas Cuisine, KRTV, and the community has been so wonderful to see. The best part of this process was seeing our Great Falls community get excited about good news during such trying times,” said Millikan.

