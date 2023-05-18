Governor declares statewide disaster in response to Montana flooding

GREAT FALLS — Gov. Greg Gianforte issued an executive order Tuesday declaring a statewide disaster in response to flooding in northeast, western, and south central Montana.

“Runoff from recent rainfall and snowmelt has compromised critical infrastructure and roads in Montana,” Gianforte said in a news release. “This order will help impacted communities rebuild and get back on their feet.”

Beginning on April 10, a combination of rainfall and high temperatures causing snowmelt led to major flooding along the Milk River and its tributaries in northeast Montana.

Western and south central Montana also saw between 1-4 inches of rainfall, as well as rapid snowmelt with warm weather in the first two weeks of April.

Meagher, Valley, Hill, Liberty, Blaine, Daniels, and Park Counties, the Fort Belknap Indian Community, the Fort Peck Indian Reservation, and the towns of Glasgow and Nashua enacted emergency or disaster declarations in response to the conditions, with several of them reporting extensive damage to infrastructure.

Here is the full text of the declaration: