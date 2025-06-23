Going-to-the-Sun fully reopened after weekend weather closure

WEST GLACIER — The popular Going-to-the-Sun is once again fully reopened to traffic.

Glacier National Park officials closed the alpine sections of the road at 8 p.m. on Friday due to inclement weather.

Snow piled up in the higher elevations of the park over the weekend, including at Logan Pass.

Park rangers accessed the roadway and opened the road at around 10:30 a.m.

The road had been closed from Avalanche to Jackson Glacier Overlook.

Visitors are encouraged to prepare for inclement weather if they plan to travel to the park this week.