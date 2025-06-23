Watch Now
Going-to-the-Sun fully reopened after weekend weather closure

Snow piled up in the higher elevations of the park over the weekend, including at Logan Pass.
Glacier National Park
The view of the beginning of the Hidden Lake Trail at Logan Pass in Glacier National Park on June 23, 2025.
WEST GLACIER — The popular Going-to-the-Sun is once again fully reopened to traffic.

Glacier National Park officials closed the alpine sections of the road at 8 p.m. on Friday due to inclement weather.

Snow piled up in the higher elevations of the park over the weekend, including at Logan Pass.

Park rangers accessed the roadway and opened the road at around 10:30 a.m.

The road had been closed from Avalanche to Jackson Glacier Overlook.

Click here to view the latest information on road conditions at Glacier National Park.

Visitors are encouraged to prepare for inclement weather if they plan to travel to the park this week.

