Glendive man dies after head-on crash with semi in Richland County

A 20-year-old Glendive man died after a collision with a semi-truck in Richland County early Sunday morning, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The MHP crash report said the man was driving a Dodge pickup truck northbound on MT16 south of Sidney around 5 a.m. Sunday.

The man crossed over into the southbound lane at mile marker 47 and crashed head-on with a Freightliner Cascadia pulling a trailer. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the semi, a 22-year-old man and a 23-year-old man from Winnipeg, Manitoba, were not injured, according to the report.

The man who died in the crash was not identified, and no further details were available.

We will update you if we get more information.