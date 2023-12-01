Glacier National Park to increase 2024 frontcountry campground fee rates 

WEST GLACIER — Glacier National Park has announced fee rate changes will be coming to most frontcountry campgrounds in 2024 and Apgar Group Sites in 2025.

A news release notes the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act is the legislation that allows the collection of expanded amenity fees, including camping fees.

The law allows Glacier National Park to retain nearly 80% of fees collected in the park for use on projects that directly enhance the experience of park visitors and campers.

Projects funded by recreation fees include trail and campground repairs and improvements, increasing accessibility, and facility restoration.

Officials note that by increasing fees, Glacier National Park will continue to be able to provide and improve services that directly benefit visitors.

The last major fee rate change occurred in 2007.

A civic engagement period was held from August 9 through September 8, 2023, and comments were submitted on the proposed frontcountry camping fee rates.

According to the release, of the 46 responses received, 43% expressed direct support for the fee rate changes in amenity fees for frontcountry campsites.

Twenty-three percent opposed fee rate increases and 34% were neutral or did not specify whether they supported or opposed but provided suggestions or feedback.

The rates for campsites will increase between $3 and $10 depending on the type of site. Some group sites will increase by $30 while others will decrease by $20.

The following are the 2024 fee rate changes for the most popular frontcountry campgrounds in Glacier National Park.

(For a full table on rate changes, visit the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website.)



Available Season/Service Provided



Campground(s)



Current Rate



2024 Rate

Standard Tent, Reservation Peak Season

Apgar, Fish Creek, Many Glacier, Sprague Creek, St. Mary

$23

$30

Standard Tent, Reservation Peak Season

Avalanche, Two Medicine

$20

$30

Standard Tent, First-Come First-Served Peak Season

Bowman, Kintla

$15

$25

Standard Tent, First-Come First-Served Peak Season

Rising Sun, St. Mary

$20

$30



NPS acknowledges that a fee increase can be a concern. Under the new fee rates, Glacier will continue to offer half priced camping for Interagency Senior pass holders and Interagency Lifetime Access pass holders [nps.gov].

Visitors can start making 2024 campground reservations starting January 7, 2024, on Recreation.gov.

For more information regarding reservable and first-come, first-served campsites, visit the park’s website.