Glacier National Park announces ticket-to-ride shuttle service

WEST GLACIER — Shuttle services at Glacier National Park will be available to visitors this year after not operating due to COVID-19 restrictions during the 2020 season.

The shuttles will run from July 1 through Labor Day weekend with limited capacity and stops.

Park officials note that in order to fulfill COVID-19 restrictions, a “Ticket-to-Ride” will be required to board the park’s shuttle.

A Ticket-to-Ride is $1 (non-refundable) and 75% of tickets for the entire shuttle season may be purchased on Recreation.gov beginning June 1 at 8 a.m.

The remaining tickets will be released for 48 hours advance purchase on a rolling window. Tickets can be reserved in 1-hour increments between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The availability of tickets is based on the available number of seats each hour. The ticketholder must be present for validation at the reserved time. Tickets are non-transferable.

The Ticket-to-Ride must be validated at the visitor center selected at the time of reservation, either Apgar Visitor Center or St. Mary Visitor Center.

Shuttle passengers will have access to shuttle stops at Apgar Visitor Center, Lake McDonald Lodge, Avalanche, Logan Pass, Sun Point, Rising Sun, Rising Sun Boat Dock, and the St. Mary Visitor Center.

To access Logan Pass, visitors must transfer at either Avalanche or Sun Point, since only smaller passenger vans can access the higher alpine sections of Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Once the ticket has been validated at the required visitor center, riders will receive a wristband allowing them to board or disembark at any designated stop they wish for that day.

An advanced check-in at the appropriate visitor center is available to accommodate visitors staying overnight in the park. In this situation, riders must check-in at the visitor center listed on the ticket up to 72 hours from their reservation time.

The Ticket-to-Ride also serves as a Going-to-the-Sun Road entry reservation ticket for the day of reservation.

To keep visitors, shuttle drivers, and park staff safe, all guests must wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, while riding in shuttles.