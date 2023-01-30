Glacier National Park 2023 vehicle reservations open Feb. 1

WEST GLACIER - Wednesday is the day to head online to reserve your summer spot for Glacier National Park's famed Going-to-the-Sun Road.

Vehicle reservations for this year will become available on Recreation.gov starting at 8 a.m. local time on Feb. 1, 2023.

Vehicle reservations will be available online through two types of booking windows — approximately four months in advance and 24 hours in advance. Park officials note the 24 hour advanced reservations will become available starting May 25 at 8 a.m. local time.

Reservations are required for Going-to-the-Sun Road west side entrances and the North Fork area from May 26 through Sept. 10, 2023, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. The reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road are good for three days, and North Fork reservations are good for one day.

Between July 1 and Sept. 10, 2023, a vehicle reservation will be required to access Going-to-the-Sun Road from the Rising Sun checkpoint, six miles west of the St. Mary Entrance. Visitors will have access to the St. Mary Visitor Center and park shuttle service outside of the vehicle reservation area.

This year one reservation per vehicle per valley will be required to access Two Medicine and Many Glacier valleys between July 1 through Sept. 10 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Reservations on Recreation.gov open on March 1, 2023, at 8 a.m. local time and are good for one day.

Each of the specified areas of the park will require a separate reservation. Visitors will need to set up an account on Recreation.gov to obtain reservations and are encouraged to do so prior to the day reservations open. The only cost associated with booking a reservation is a $2 Recreation.gov processing fee.

Visitors may also make a reservation through the Recreation.gov call center. Contacting the call center does not provide an advantage towards securing a reservation but provides an alternative for those who don’t have access to the internet or are not as familiar with technology. Call centers are open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mountain Time and the processing fee remains $2.

The following lines are available for callers:

Reservation line (Toll-Free) - (877) 444-6777

Reservation line (International) - (606) 515-6777

Reservation line (TDD) - (877) 833-6777

Below is table of the block release dates and locations:

Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor and North Fork Vehicle Reservations Block Release Date Vehicle Reservation Dates Available February 1st * May 26th – June 30th March 1st July 1st – July 31st April 1st August 1st – August 31st May 1st September 1st – September 10th

**Many Glacier Valley and Two Medicine Valley Vehicle Reservations Block Release Date Vehicle Reservation Dates Available February 1st No dates available. Reservations not required until July 1. March 1st July 1st – July 31st April 1st August 1st – August 31st May 1st September 1st – September 10th

* During this time, it is likely only a portion of the Going-to-the-Sun Road will be open. Check the park website [nps.gov] for road status or to sign up for text alerts. Vehicle reservations are not required for any east entrances until July 1.

** Each valley requires a separate reservation.

In addition to a vehicle reservation, each vehicle entering the park is required to have an entrance pass for any entry point into the park. These passes could include any one of the following: a $35 vehicle pass, good for seven days; a valid Interagency Annual/Lifetime Pass; or a Glacier National Park Annual Pass.

Visitors with lodging, camping, transportation, or commercial activity reservations within Going-to-the-Sun Road corridor, Many Glacier, or Two Medicine can use their reservation for entry instead of a $2 reservation to gain access to the portion of the park for which they have a reservation.

Landowners inside the park are not required to have a vehicle reservation to access their properties. Pursuant to the American Indian Religious Freedom Act of 1978, vehicle reservations are not required for tribal members throughout the park.

For more information visit the Glacier National Park website.

