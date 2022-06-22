Gianforte visits flood-ravaged communities in southern Montana

Montana is moving into a new phase of the flood disaster– assessing damage and looking for funding to rebuild.

That was the message from Gov. Greg Gianforte Tuesday as he toured towns in Carbon and Stillwater counties, meeting with people affected by the flood, and disaster and emergency services.

In Columbus, officials gave preliminary estimates of the damage in Stillwater County saying 11 homes are lost and 80 more homes are damaged. That estimate doesn't include out buildings.

Gianforte says the state is looking for ways to provide funding, especially to rebuild roads and bridges.

“We moved very quickly to get the FEMA emergency declaration. That’s going to take care of public infrastructure. We’re inventorying the damage now so we can hopefully apply to expand that to include some level of individual coverage but there’s also irrigation infrastructure, there’s other needs like short-term housing requirements, so we’re looking at all the programs, whether they’re in commerce, labor and industry, agriculture, to make sure we can fill the gaps and help people get back on their feet,” he said.

Gianforte made stops in Red Lodge, Columbus, Fromberg and Absarokee Tuesday, all of which saw damage from the flooding Stillwater River and its tributaries last week.

In addition, the governor says there may be an opportunity to use federal ARPA funds to make repairs.

He says anyone affected by flooding should visit des.mt.gov–the state's hub of flood information.

The site includes forms for those affected to fill out for flood damage.