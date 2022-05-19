Watch
'Gianforte Hall' approved as new name of MSU building

Posted at 3:31 PM, May 19, 2022
BOZEMAN - The Board of Regents at Montana State University approved the name "Gianforte Hall," after Gov. Greg Gianforte, for the building that will be home to the new MSU Gianforte School of Computing.

The name - proposed after a $50 million gift from the Gianforte Family Foundation - has been a source of controversy for students, faculty, and the MSU community.

Only one board member voted against the move.

